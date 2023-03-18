St. Patrick’s Day Parade is today in Newton

The Sussex County St. Patrick’s Day Parade will have floats, bands, Irish dancers, bagpipers, firetrucks, antique cars, “you name it, it’s there,” Newton Councilwoman Sandra Lee Diglio said at the Town Council meeting Monday, March 13.

”It’s going to be a great parade.”

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Lower Spring Street in Newton. It will end about noon at Memory Park.

Sponsored by the Newton Fire Department, the parade will be held for the first time since 2018.

New York City parade

Also, the Vernon Township High School Band is marching Friday, March 17 in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Manhattan.

That New York City parade, the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the world, begins at 11 a.m.

The route is up Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street.

About 150,000 people will march and about 2 million spectators. are expected.