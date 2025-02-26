Stanhope kindergarten registration begins

Valley Road School kindergarten registration for the 2025-26 school year initially will be completed online using the link stanhopeschools.org/registration

After registering online, registrants will be contacted to schedule an in-person appointment to complete the registration process at the school, Valley Road, Stanhope, on the following dates: Wednesday, March 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, March 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

For information, call the school’s main office at 973-347-0008.

Kindergarten screening will take place April 28 and 30 by appointment only.

Appointments will be scheduled in the order in which students are registered and will be confirmed by school staff after registration is complete.

Kindergarten orientation will be 9 to 10 a.m. June 6.

Children must be 5 years-old on or before Oct. 1, 2025, to register for kindergarten.

Current immunization records, along with an entrance physical and an official state birth certificate will be required, along with two proofs of residency, before students can be enrolled.