Stanhope library branch closed for repairs

The E. Louise Childs branch of Sussex County Library System (SCLS) in Stanhope will close Monday, Sept. 22 to replace interior flooring.

The branch is expected to reopen Monday, Oct. 6.

Book drops at the branch and at the Hopatcong municipal building, 111 River Styx Road, will remain open during construction and will be emptied daily.

Patrons with outstanding hold requests will be contacted to arrange an alternate pickup location or to extend their holds until the branch reopens.

Dot Mobile Library will be making visits in the community, including at the Stanhope Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27.