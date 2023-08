The E. Louise Childs Branch, 21 Sparta Road, Stanhope, will remain closed until Monday, Sept. 4 while construction projects are completed.

Reopening is planned at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Book drops at the branch and at the Hopatcong Municipal Building, 111 River Styx Road, will remain open.

Resident may use the services and resources at any of the five other Sussex County Library System locations. Information is available online at www.sussexcountylibrary.org.