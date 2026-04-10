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Stanhope seniors group to meet April 23 with author as guest speaker

Stanhope. The Stanhope Borough Senior Citizens will hold an April 23 meeting featuring author Jane Loeb Rubin at the American Legion Post 278.

Stanhope /
| 10 Apr 2026 | 03:04

    The Stanhope Borough Senior Citizens will meet Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the American Legion Musconetcong Post #278.

    Doors open at 11 a.m. for a social hour. The group welcomes Stanhope residents and those from surrounding communities ages 50 and older. Annual membership dues are $25.

    The guest speaker will be Jane Loeb Rubin, an award-winning author known for “The Gilded City Trilogy,” “Threadbare” and “Almost a Princess, My Life as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor.”

    Organizers said Rubin will discuss her work and personal experiences as part of the program.

    For questions or additional information, contact Ann de Jongh at 973-691-6356.