Stanhope seniors group to meet April 23 with author as guest speaker

The Stanhope Borough Senior Citizens will meet Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the American Legion Musconetcong Post #278.

Doors open at 11 a.m. for a social hour. The group welcomes Stanhope residents and those from surrounding communities ages 50 and older. Annual membership dues are $25.

The guest speaker will be Jane Loeb Rubin, an award-winning author known for “The Gilded City Trilogy,” “Threadbare” and “Almost a Princess, My Life as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor.”

Organizers said Rubin will discuss her work and personal experiences as part of the program.

For questions or additional information, contact Ann de Jongh at 973-691-6356.