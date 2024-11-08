Stanhope voters OK retail cannabis

Stanhope residents voted in favor of a referendum on the Nov. 5 election ballot asking if the Borough Council should adopt an ordinance allowing retail cannabis businesses.

There were 1,042 yes votes, or about 55 percent, and 855 against.

Borough regulations currently ban all types of cannabis licenses.

A resolution to put the issue on the ballot was introduced at the July 9 Borough Council meeting. All council members voted yes except Thomas Romano.

The final vote was 4-0 after a public hearing July 23. At that meeting, Bill Thornton, the council president, and Romano were absent.

No one spoke during the public hearing.