Stillwater parades into fall

The Historical Society of Stillwater Township and the Stillwater Township Recreation Commission invites everyone to celebrate fall at its 16th annual Fall Festival slated for Saturday, October 8, at the Stillwater Elementary School (904 Stillwater Road) and the HSST Academy Museum (900 Main Street), both in Stillwater.

Kicking off the day will be a parade of antique tractors down Main Street, commencing at 11 a.m. The festival will run until 4:30 p.m. Both children and adults can also enter the Pie Eating Contest!

“Everyone’s welcome: young and old, people and pets, families and singles. Just show up and you will feel right at home in Stillwater,” said Roy Knutsen, co-chair of the festival. “It’s always a lot of fun.”

“This year we will be honoring Stillwater Elementary School’s retiring night custodian, Nick Carbonaro. His tireless work as custodian at our fall festivals over the years has helped to make the events a success. Nick can always be counted on to help with last minute extension cords, tables and chairs. He always helps to make things run smoothly and we’ll miss him!” said Deborah Drumm, Historical Society vice president and festival co-chair.

The fall festival will feature vendors, food served up by the fire department, hay wagon rides, museum tours, music, a petting zoo and numerous games for the kids. Craft beer will be available at the museum. For the second time in several years, the NJ Parks Department will open the Stillwater Grist Mill on Main Street for tours. The grist mill, built in 1844 and listed on the National Register of Historic Properties, was the last working water-powered grist mill in NJ, shutting down its turbine in the 1950s. Briefly resurrected in the 1970s by two local farmers, the mill is an example of 19th century sustainable technology.

For more information, visit the Historical Society of Stillwater Township website: historicstillwater.org.