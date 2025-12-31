Stillwater Town Hall to hold inaugural public meeting

The Stillwater Town Hall, a new non-partisan, resident-led community forum, will host its inaugural public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. and The Stillwater Collective, 901 Main St.

The initiative aims to create a space for open dialogue and constructive conversation about the future of Stillwater Township. The meeting will provide an opportunity for residents to connect, share ideas, and discuss key topics relevant to the community’s long-term vitality and prosperity.

”The goal of the Stillwater Town Hall is to foster a more collaborative and engaged community,” said Dimitri Gatanas of Stillwater Town Hall, a lead organizer of the initiative. “We believe that by bringing neighbors together for positive, solutions-focused conversation, we can help shape a future that reflects the values and aspirations of our residents. This is about community, not politics.”

The forum is designed to be an informal gathering, distinct from official government meetings, where ideas can be explored freely among neighbors.

All Stillwater residents, both new and long-standing, are encouraged to attend and participate.