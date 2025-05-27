Students honored for caring

In front row, from left, are Sara Mahr, Maya Mianowski, Sarah Esposito, Mackenzie Shivas, Emily Perry and Scarlette Phillips. In middle row, from left, are Sydney Cascone, Grace Jurgaitis, Owen Simmons, Hailey Jenkins, Kasiah Schenk and Brandon Sanchez-Casas. In top row, from left, are Avery Brennan, Alina Fee, Savanna Laver, Adrian Urrutia, Luke Cole and Mia Damms. (Photo provided)