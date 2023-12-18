Students make holiday decorations to help others

Byram Lakes Elementary School will sell holiday decorations Monday, Dec. 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 19 for the 16th year.

Students in grades 1-4, kindergarten and preschool made the ornaments to raise funds for families in need.

The tradition was started by two teachers in the Byram School District. It is continued by one of the founders, Therese Friend, and her daughter, Jennifer Friend, who also is a teacher at the Byram Lakes School.

The funds raised will be donated to the Byram Township Clerk, who will use them for gift cards to help families facing challenges during the holiday season.

For information, call Krista Gimigliano at 973-347-1047 ext. 2400.