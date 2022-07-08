Sussex County Bar Association holds annual Installation Dinner

The Sussex County Bar Association (SCBA) held its annual Installation Dinner on June 29, at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.

The Honorable William J. McGovern, III, began the ceremony by welcoming the membership composed of judges from the Morris/Sussex area, a wide array of practitioners, lawyers from the defense bar, and prosecutors. Judge McGovern’s opening remarks conveyed optimism for the upcoming year and also acknowledged the difficulties of the previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also during the event, newly elected officers and trustees took their oaths of office before Judge McGovern. In the recitation of the oath, a collective voice rang with resolve to fulfill the objectives of the SCBA, including to promote the administration of justice, to maintain the highest ethical standards, to uphold the dignity of the legal profession, to encourage dialogue and cordial relations among its members and with other bar associations, and to provide legal and educational resources to all members of the bar and to the public. Following the swearing in of the vice president, secretary, treasurer, and trustees, Kelly Sherwood took her oath as president, administered by Judge McGovern.

In her inaugural speech to the SCBA membership, President Sherwood expressed her gratitude for the mentors she has had the good fortune of working with in Sussex County as a young lawyer. She reflected on her experiences as a member of the SCBA over the last decade. Sherwood detailed the planned events for the SCBA membership in the 2022-2023 year, and her eager anticipation to work with the newly installed SCBA officers and trustees.

The enthusiasm throughout the evening was palpable. Family members were present, and new firm partnerships and associations were introduced to the SCBA membership.