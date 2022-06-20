x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sussex County celebrates Juneteenth

NEWTON. The celebration was held on Sunday, June 19, at Memory Park in Newton.

Sussex County /
| 20 Jun 2022 | 02:59
    Sussex County Juneteenth 2022 celebration at Memory Park in Newton.
    Sussex County Juneteenth 2022 celebration at Memory Park in Newton. ( H3AL Coalition)
    Many kids and families gathered on Sunday, June 19 to celebrate.
    Many kids and families gathered on Sunday, June 19 to celebrate. ( H3AL Coalition)
    The event featured a variety of vendors, performers and speakers.
    The event featured a variety of vendors, performers and speakers. ( H3AL Coalition)
    One vendor at the event was Bougie Bags Queen.
    One vendor at the event was Bougie Bags Queen. ( H3AL Coalition)
    Anthony Little buys products from Kami’s booth at the celebration.
    Anthony Little buys products from Kami’s booth at the celebration. ( H3AL Coalition)
    H3AL Coalition representative Scott Paul speaks to the crowd.
    H3AL Coalition representative Scott Paul speaks to the crowd. ( H3AL Coalition)
    Performer Boundless Divine speaks up in honor of the day.
    Performer Boundless Divine speaks up in honor of the day. ( H3AL Coalition)
    Speaker Mona Wright says a few words in honor of the day.
    Speaker Mona Wright says a few words in honor of the day. ( H3AL Coalition)
    Jeiris Cook and Lorant Mena pose for a photo.
    Jeiris Cook and Lorant Mena pose for a photo. ( H3AL Coalition)

Sussex County residents gathered on June 19, to celebrate the date generally recognized as the official emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, typically known as Juneteenth, or Freedom Day. While the holiday was said to have first been celebrated in Galveston, Texas, around 1866, it was first declared a national federal holiday by President Joe Biden in June 2021.

Sussex County’s Juneteenth celebration took place in Memory Park (111 Moran Street) in Newton this past Sunday, and featured a variety of vendors, performers, speakers, and music provided by DJ Ively, courtesy of Mix’n It Up Events. The event was also made possible by Planet Networks, the H3Al Coalition, and Norwescap Pathways 2 Prosperity.

Scott Paul, of the H3AL Coalition noted, “It was a great event which received a lot of support from the community. It wouldn’t have been possible with the outpouring of support from community members and leaders.”