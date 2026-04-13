Sussex County Library System to launch seed library

The Sussex County Library System announced plans to introduce a seed library at its Louise Childs Branch, expanding access to gardening resources for local residents.

The branch is currently accepting donations of vegetable, fruit, herb and flower seeds to help establish the collection. Donors may contribute unused seed packets, preferably from 2025 or later, or harvested seeds, which must be accompanied by identification information.

Once launched, the seed library will provide free seeds to patrons, promoting home gardening, sustainability and local food production. The new collection will complement an existing seed library at the Dorothy Henry Branch in Vernon.

Seed donations will be accepted during regular hours through April 30, and officials ask that contributions not be placed in book drops.

Additional information about the program and other library activities is available on the system’s website.