Sussex County seniors go for the gold

The third annual Sussex County Senior Olympics kicked off on Wednesday, June 29, at Maple Grange Park in Vernon after a two-year hiatus.

Seniors from the towns of Hardyston, Hopatcong, Montague, Sparta and Vernon, as well as senior members of the Sussex County YMCA, participated in a course of lawn darts, cornhole, soccer, chicken toss, horseshoes and golf putt.

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Honorary Color Guard also participated in the festivities.

The mighty Vernon Seniors emerged victorious, winning the gold, while Hopatcong cornered the silver and Sparta achieved the bronze medal.

After the games, lunch, entertainment and the award presentation followed. The all-day event was sponsored by the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, as well as the Township of Vernon.

“It was a great day for the Sussex County Division of Senior Services, the organization that planned, organized, coordinated and controlled this important and significant county-wide event, and for our town of Vernon, the municipality that was selected to host this event,” Vernon Mayor Howard Burrell said in a social media statement. “Team Vernon came prepared to compete, and put on a highly competitive performance, with the final Olympic results being Team Sparta earning the overall Bronze Medal with 405 points; Team Hopatcong earning the overall Silver Medal with 407 points; and Team Vernon earning the overall Gold Medal with 412 points!”

He added, “We are not only leading Vernon forward, we are also leading Sussex County forward!”