Sussex County Youth Orchestra to present winter concert

The Sussex County Youth Orchestra/NJ Ambassadors of Music will perform their Winter Concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Mt. Olive Middle School Wolf Rd. Budd Lake.

Sparta High School senior violinist, Isabella Doogan, will play the beautiful Mozart Andante Cantabile movement from Concerto No. 4.

Admission is Free. Donations are gratefully accepted.

With the theme of “Let There Be Peace On Earth” by Miller and Jackson, young musicians from North Jersey and Pennsylvania will perform holiday and American patriotic songs. Professional trumpet soloist and charter member of SCYO, Alan Tedesco, will play Levy’s “Grand Russian Fantasia” in the style of Winton Marsalis.