The annual Taste of Newton, which was rained out three times this month, has been canceled.

It originally was scheduled Monday, Sept. 11, then postponed a week and then a second week because of rain.

The event was to be held outside in Central Plaza Parking Lot #4 on Trinity Street.

The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event, said all the tickets will be refunded and plans for 2024 are in the works.

For information, send email to at office@greaternewtoncc.com