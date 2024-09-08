Taste of Newton is tonight

Taste of Newton is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at the Central Plaza Parking Lot #4 on Trinity Street.

The event, organized by the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce, will be rain or shine.

Restaurants and culinary businesses will offer samples of their cuisine. There will be a cash bar, with live entertainment by the Brian St. John Band.

Tickets are $65 for general admission and $60 each for a table of eight. Student admission costs $40.

Tickets may be purchased online at newtonchamber.ticketspice.com/taste-of-newton-2024