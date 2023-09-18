Taste of Newton postponed to Sept. 25

The annual Taste of Newton, which had been scheduled Monday, Sept. 11, then for Monday, Sept. 18, has been delayed a second time because of rain.

It now will start at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 in Central Plaza Parking Lot #4 on Trinity Street.

The theme is “Citrus,” featuring food served with a citrus-infused flavor.

There will be live music by RCM Entertainment, a cash bar and door prizes.

Restaurants scheduled to participate are the Farmer’s Daughter, O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, Skyview Golf Club, Crossed Keys Inn, Harbee Beekeeping-Honey, the Sussex County Community College Culinary Institute, Panera’s Catering, Hayek’s Hometown Market, the North Shore House, the Sizzle BBQ and Mi Rancho.

Tickets are $56 for adults and $41 for students. They must be purchased in advance online at https://newtonchamber.ticketspice.com/taste-of-newton-2023 No tickets will be sold at the door.

The event is produced by the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds will help fund annual scholarships.

For information, send email to at office@greaternewtoncc.com