Towns plan community events Saturday

Several Sussex County towns will hold local celebrations Saturday, June 1.

Andover Township

Andover Township Day will begin at 2 p.m. at Hillside Park, 146 Lake Iliff Road.

There will be a helicopter landing in addition to live music, food trucks, an obstacle course, bounce house, bungee trampoline, super slide, soccer darts and a dunk tank.

For information, send email to andovertwpday@gmail.com

Green Township

Green Township will celebrate its bicentennial at Green Township Day from noon to 4 p.m. at Evergreen Park.

There will be music, games, bounce house, face painting, fire and first aid safety information, and ice cream from Cliff’s.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The Miss Green Scholarship Contest will begin at 2 p.m. at the park.

Stillwater

Stillwater Day 2024 will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Veterans Memorial Park, 931 Pond Brook Road.

The Stillwater Talent Show is planned along with a Cornhole Tournament, old-fashioned field day games, a watermelon-eating contest, bounce houses, DJ, food and vendors.

The Miss Stillwater contest begins at 12:30 p.m. Little Miss Stillwater and Little Mister Stillwater also will be chosen.

The Duck Derby is at 5:30 p.m.

The rain date is Sunday, June 2.

Next weekend

Vernon, Sparta, Newton and Hampton Township each will celebrate their towns Saturday, June 8.