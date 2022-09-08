Township-wide garage sale planned for Stillwater

The Stillwater Township Recreation Commission is holding its second Garage Sale Weekend on October 15 and 16 at the request of residents. Have some items you’d like to offload? Then fill out and return the garage sale registration form by Friday, September 30, to have your location listed on the town-wide garage sale map.

Those registering for the garage sale should be specific when listing their sale items. Listing “household and clothing” doesn’t cut it for shoppers, most are looking for certain items!

The registration fee is $5 and the registration form can be found at the following link: bit.ly/3x7JUus.

Garage sale maps will be available at Town Hall (964 Stillwater Road, Newton) during normal business hours starting on Thursday, October 13, as well as on the Stillwater Township website and the Recreation Commission’s Facebook page.

The town will also be holding its annual cleanup day on September 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. To volunteer, sign in at the Stillwater Recycling Center (944 Fairview Lake Road) the day of.

For more information, visit the town website: stillwatertownshipnj.com.