Troop 85’s BBQ dinner is today

Scouting America Troop 85 of Andover will hold a BBQ dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at the American Legion Post, 20 Yates Ave., Andover Township.

Guests are welcome to eat in or take dinners to go.

The dinner includes pulled pork, mac & cheese, and side fixings. Burgers and hot dogs also are being served.

Prices are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $15 for children younger than 13.

Proceeds will support and defray Scout costs for troop activities including camping, hiking and summer camp.