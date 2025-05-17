Troop 85’s BBQ dinner is today

Scouting America Troop 85 of Andover will hold a BBQ dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at the American Legion Post, 20 Yates Ave., Andover Township.
Guests are welcome to eat in or take dinners to go.
The dinner includes pulled pork, mac & cheese, and side fixings. Burgers and hot dogs also are being served.
Prices are $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $15 for children younger than 13.
Proceeds will support and defray Scout costs for troop activities including camping, hiking and summer camp.