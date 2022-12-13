UPDATE: Stanhope school referendum passes

Voters approved a $6 million bond referendum to finance improvements in the Stanhope School District on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The Sussex County Clerk’s Office said 254 people voted yes and 100 voted no, according to unofficial results.

About 12 percent of registered voters in the borough cast ballots.

Because the referendum was approved, the state will pay between 34 percent and 40 percent of the debt service on the bonds.

The annual amount to be paid by the average household is estimated at $198.92.

At the Nov. 16 meeting of the Board of Education, Superintendent Steven Hagemann said the district has almost paid off its previous bond referendum, which has cost the average household $215 a year.

The board scheduled the referendum now because the district’s annual budget, which is limited to an annual increase of 2 percent, cannot cover the renovations needed. The district also has lost state aid in recent years, he said.

“The facilities renovations that we are looking to do right now are critical to the school. ... We’re talking major projects that will enhance the safety and security of the building.”

The referendum is needed because the roof is at the end of its life and has been leaking, he noted.

Planned projects include a new roof; upgrades of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system and removing the window AC units; new boilers; renovation of the media center to include a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) lab; bathroom improvements; upgrades of the middle school science lab; technology upgrades to improve internet service; resurfacing the blacktop on the basketball court outside the gym; and renovation of the faculty lounge to improve use of the space.

Construction likely would start this summer, and the projects would be completed a year later.