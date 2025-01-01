UPDATED: Boil-water advisory lifted

Newton’s boil-water advisory was lifted Tuesday, Dec. 31 after water-quality tests confirmed that the water meets all safety and health standards, according to a statement posted on the town’s website.

The necessary repairs have been completed, the statement said.

Newton issued a limited boil-water advisory after a water main break at the water service main on Diller Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The break caused a significant loss of water pressure, possibly threatening the water quality.

Residents were advised to boil water until it could be tested.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For information, call Michael Awertschenko, Newton’s licensed water operator, at 973-383-2090.