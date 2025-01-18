UPDATED: Boil water advisory lifted

A notice to residents in two areas of Newton to boil water before using it was lifted Saturday, Jan. 18, according to a message on the town’s website.

It was posted Thursday, Jan. 16 for the areas from Sparta Avenue to Gardner Avenue and from Merriam Avenue to Linmor Avenue.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

No reason for the advisory was given.

Newton also issued a limited boil-water advisory after a water main break at the water service main on Diller Avenue on Dec. 29.

The break caused a significant loss of water pressure.

That advisory was lifted Dec. 31 after water-quality tests confirmed that the water meets all safety and health standards.