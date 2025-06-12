UPDATED: Flag Day Parade postponed

The second annual Flag Day Parade & Festival has been postponed to Sept. 27 because of the forecast of rain.

It had been scheduled for Saturday, June 14.

The event is organized by the Lake Hopatcong Elks and the Borough of Hopatcong.

The parade and festival committee said rain would eliminate several features of the event and significantly affect turnout, safety and the overall experience.

While the Sept. 27 parade and community festival won’t be celebrating Flag Day, “it will reflect the same spirit of community, patriotism and pride in our town,” the committee said.