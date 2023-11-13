Home
Veterans Day ceremony in Newton
Newton
/
| 13 Nov 2023 | 09:12
NV1 Taps is played during the Flags of Honor Dedication Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 in front of Newton Town Hall. (Photo by Kathy Shwiff)
NV2 Members of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard present the colors during the Flags of Honor Dedication Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 in front of Newton Town Hall. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
NV3 Veterans listen to the Flags of Honor Dedication Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 in front of Newton Town Hall.
NV4 Evan Hutchens, a student at Halsted Middle School, reads his essay about veterans. He won Newton’s essay contest.
Members of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard toll the honor bell.
Jazira Faines, a student at Newton High School, sings the National Anthem.
Jeffrey Korger of the Franklin Borough Police Department plays the bagpipes.
Newton Councilwoman Sandra Lee Diglio reads names of the honorees during the ceremony. At left are Deputy Mayor John-Paul Couce and Mayor Michelle Teets.
A member of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard presents a wreath.
Members of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard salute after presenting wreaths.
Newton Town Manager Thomas Russo Jr., at podium, said Newton will start a Hometown Heroes banner program next year. A sample banner is behind him.
The American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard fires a rifle salute.
Taps is played during the ceremony.
A huge American flag is hung from a Newton Fire Department ladder truck.
Tags
1
American Legion Post 86
2
Flags of Honor Dedication Ceremony
3
Newton
4
Veterans Day
