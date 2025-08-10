Veterans Picnic will be Saturday

The 12th annual Veterans Picnic will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16 at the Hamburg Fire Department Pavilion, 208 Route 23 South.

It is organized by the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services; Municipal Alliance; and Veterans Committee and is open to veterans and their families.

Service providers will be present to offer information and assistance on programs available to veterans and their families.

The picnic will include live music, giveaways and a homemade BBQ. Food will be served between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

Preregistration is required by Monday, Aug. 11.

For information and to RSVP, contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext. 1277 or sbrunda@sussex.nj.us