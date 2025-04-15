x
Vote Now: Cover Art for Township Journal Children’s Edition

The finalists are in. Vote for your favorite cover design by using the form below. The design with the most votes will appear as the cover of the Township Journal Children’s Edition next week.

| 15 Apr 2025 | 10:23
    Pierce Stout’s cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Esmeralda Baizabal’s cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Jeddan’s cover design. Use the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Ava Kara’s cover design. Use the form below to vote for your favorite.
    Daisy Nunez Truvillo’s cover design. Fill out the form below to vote for your favorite.
Talented local students submitted artwork to appear as the cover of the Township Journal Children’s Edition publishing next week. This highly anticipated special edition of the newspaper is 100% created by local children, featuring their artwork for the ads, and writing for the stories.

See the cover design finalists and vote for your favorite by using the form below (or click here to open the form in a new tab). The design with the most votes will appear as the cover of the Township Journal Children’s Edition next week.

Hurry, voting closes at noon Wednesday, April 16. You may only vote once.