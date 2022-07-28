Voting now open for Queen of the Fair People’s Choice Award

Meet the 2022 nominees for Queen of the Fair, and vote for who you think should win the People’s Choice Award online at www.bit.ly/QueenFair22. Everyone who votes will be automatically entered to win 4 tickets to the fair.

Hannah Doyle: Branchville

Hannah Doyle has big plans: the 2022 High Point Regional High School graduate is off to Monmouth University this fall to get a degree in Elementary and Special Education. She made high honor roll each marking period in high school, and just graduated in the top 10 of her class – all while juggling a busy schedule: dedicating countless hours preparing meals for the less fortunate with Sussex County Love in Action, and assisting with Pass It Along’s community volleyball as a scholar athlete. On top of her academic success, she was also recognized as High Point’s Female Athlete of the Year.

Jolisse Gray: Byram

National Defense Fellow Jolisse Gray is set to graduate from Notre Dame of Maryland University this coming December – and then will be working as a program analyst for a defense company. A gifted student, Jolisse was presented with a grand prize at her school for Best Undergraduate Research. She’s also in multiple honors societies, was recognized as a Leadership and Presidency Scholar in 2021, and is the first at her college to earn The Newman Civic Fellowship, which is given to student leaders who demonstrated an investment in finding solutions to challenges facing communities throughout the country. She also gives back to her community: she works as a counselor at Limitless Summer Camp, volunteers on behalf of the honors program at My Sisters Place in Baltimore City, assisted in planting over 100 flowers on her college campus, and spearheaded educational programs for voting rights and equity at her school.

Kassandra Mull: Green Township

All-star athlete and Future Farmers of America (FFA) scholar Kassandra Mull is no stranger to the fairgrounds, where she volunteers with the rotary and helps clean up after charity events. A natural leader, the 2022 Newton High School graduate was captain of her soccer and track teams, and served as both the historian and secretary for her school’s FFA chapter. She was recognized as an MVP on her skiing team, and on top of it all, is an honors student with multiple scholarships under her belt. In her free time, Kassandra loves to sew, ski, read, and knit. She’s been known to put those hobbies to good use by making scarves for patients at Barn Hill Nursing Home.

Emily Schoelier: Hampton Township

Emily Schoelier is slated to graduate from Cedar Crest College in 2024, where she’s majoring in Forensic Science with a minor in Criminal Justice. She started her college journey as a full time freshman in 2020 while completing her senior year of high school – and is an honors student. She was on honor roll throughout high school, and has been recognized with scholarships and awards: The Hampton Township Scholarship, a Forensic Scholarship from her college, and a Dean’s Award. A gifted lacrosse player, Emily loves sports, camping, dirt bike riding, and learning new things.

Emily Carey: Hardyston

When she graduates from Wallkill Valley Regional High School in 2023, Emily Carey plans to go to college and major in engineering. She’s an academic: on high honor roll every year, a member of the National Honor Society, English Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society. And she’s a leader: she’s captain of her tennis team, and is an American Legion Auxiliary Jersey Girls State Delegate. In her free time, Emily loves read, play tennis, go thrift shopping, and lift weights. She also enjoys volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters and her local church.

Mikaela Becker: Sandyston

Mikaela Becker loves animals, and giving back to her community. She was president of her 4-H Club, volunteered and hosted 4-H community presentations. When she graduates from Liberty University in 2024, she plans to become a large animal veterinarian. When Mikaela isn’t studying or working at the Spring Valley Equestrian Center, you can find her volunteering her time at Blue Ridge EMS and the Sandyston Fire Department. In her spare time, Mikaela does archery, equestrian sports, water sports, and plays violin.

Megan Halpin: Stillwater

2022 Pope John Regional High School graduate Megan Halpin is off to Michigan State University this fall, where she plans to study Qualitative Data Analytics. A gifted student, Megan earned a scholarship to go to MSU, was team leader on her school’s robotics team, won first place public speaker at the New Jersey state competition, and was a member of the English Honor Society in high school. She’s known for giving back to the community and local organizations – she taught at Mt. Carmel church for five years, raised money for Youth Nationally Cleft Palates, and was a 4-H Member for eight years. Megan was recognized with the Pope John High School Service award for all of the volunteer work she did with the school by raising money at fund raisers and founding the school’s BeBe Book Club. In her spare time, she loves playing tennis, golfing, gardening, and shooting sports.

Julia Dunn: Wantage

Julia Dunn graduated from Sussex County Community College this year, and is now working on getting her Registered Nurse Certification to eventually become a midwife. A natural leader, Julia served as Student Council President and was captain of her varsity cheerleading team. She loves giving back locally – participating in roadside clean ups, volunteering as an assistant coach for the Junior High Point Wildcats, and volunteering with the Wantage Township Recreation Department. She’s passionate about medical science, and loves to paint, read, sing, and play piano in her free time.

Rachael Ross: Hamburg

High honor roll student Rachael Ross is set to graduate from Wallkill Valley Regional High School next year. She’s been recognized as student of the month on multiple occasions, and is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. Rachael is always going above and beyond to help those in her community; helping elderly neighbors put out their garbage or move furniture, and regularly volunteering with Pass it Along. She was recognized with a Caring Award for her efforts. In her free time, Rachael loves to play the flute, read, do puzzles, and listen to music.

Jaida Petrillo: Frankford

Jaida Petrillo graduated from High Point Regional High School this spring, and is off to Ramapo College to study Criminal Justice and Forensics next year. She loves to give back to the her community, helping teachers as a Teacher Assistant and volunteering time at the local animal shelter. She plays the viola, does mixed martial arts, and likes to ride quads in her free time.

Elissar Abou Jaoude: Newton

Rutgers University student Elissar Abou Jaoude is set to graduate in 2025, and eventually plans to work as a Physician’s Assistant at a hospital. The year she graduated from Newton High School in 2021, she was recognized as the schools Student Athlete. A gifted student, athlete, and leader, Elissar graduated with a 4.0 from Newton High School, was the 2021 Class President, and was captain for her varsity field hockey and pole vault teams. She is dedicated to helping others in her local community, regularly volunteering at least 12 hours a week as an EMT with Newton First Aid Squad. She also helps train the Newton High School Mock Trail team for competition. When she’s not volunteering her time or studying, Elissar likes to kayak, play club field hockey at Rutgers, and learn new languages – she is already fluent in English and Arabic, and is working on Spanish.

Heidi McCollum: Sussex

Heidi McCollum is planning to become a Certified Nursing Assistant, and in the meantime, regularly volunteers at Homestead Nursing home. She’s always ready to lend a helping hand – often helping out with various tasks at her uncle’s farm. In her free time, Heidi enjoys hunting, fishing, and demolition derbies.

Arielle Ava Ortega: Lafayette

Arielle Ava Ortega will be graduating from Tufts University with a degree in Community Health in 2025. Afterwards, she plans to pursue medical school. She’s passionate about her future career in the medical world, and advocating for minority groups’ healthcare access. She is already providing emergency medical services to her community by working EMT at St. Clare’s Hospital. She made Dean’s List at Tufts, and is an Executive Board Officer on the school’s equestrian team. Arielle also volunteered with local clover bud events and the 4-H horse show, helps with fundraisers for horse rescues, and participated in a community service program in Montana to support the Blackfoot Native American community. In her free time, Arielle loves horseback riding, art and photography – her work earned Best in Show at the New Jersey State Fair four years in a row.

Darling Maldonado: Franklin

2022 Wallkill Valley Regional graduate Darling Maldonado is off to East Stroudsburg University this fall, with plans to eventually become a lawyer. Darling is an advocate for the local LGBTQ community; she organized a day of silence event, and is part of the GLOW club, where she works to help others feel safe and supported. She loves to spread positive energy, and is always willing to lend a helping hand: translating for non-English speaking students at school, volunteering with the library, helping animals, and working with the local Junior Police Academy. In her free time, Darling loves to write short stories, read, and play volleyball.

Gabrielle Miller: Vernon

Gabrielle Miller will graduate from Vernon Township High School next year, and afterwards, plans to study political science and law. The gifted student is currently ninth overall in her class, and was inducted into the Psychology, Math, History, and English Honors societies. Gabrielle is dedicated to helping others through service and kindness, volunteering with Vernon PAL, the elementary school carnival, and various fundraisers for her high school. She even earned the ROCK (respect, ownership, character and kindess) award her freshman year. She’s the secretary of her graduating class, her school’s Key Club, and VTHS’s National Honor Society chapter.

Maya Blake: Montague

Maya has big plans to one day become a cardiothoracic surgeon. She’s graduating from Sussex County Technical School next year, and then will be following the pre-med track. At Sussex Tech, she’s the vice president of the Health Occupations Students of America chapter, a high honor student, a member of the student council, a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society, and a Skills USA Competitor. She’s dedicated to giving back to her community: volunteering as scorekeeper for Skiing Special Olympics at Mountain Creek, making blankets for patients at local hospitals with Project Linus, participating in road cleanups, and more. In her free time, Maya loves playing sports and being outdoors.

Stephanie Hutnick: Ogdensburg

Deans list student Stephanie Hutnick is set to graduate from Sussex County Community College next year, and then plans to attend school to become a veterinarian. She loves animals and the great outdoors, and enjoys playing softball, hiking, and kayaking in her free time. She’s an active member of the Ogdensburg community: she volunteers at the Haunted Mine Tours and Ogdensburg Day.