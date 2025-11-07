WSUS, WNNJ, The Bear, ShopRite ‘Stuff the Bus’

Local radio stations WSUS, WNNJ and The Bear are teaming up with ShopRite and Provident Bank for the 18th annual Stuff the Bus food drive to help battle hunger across Sussex County.

The three-day campaign, which benefits the Sussex County Division of Social Services food pantry, will collect nonperishable food and turkeys from Nov. 21 through Nov. 23.

Radio personalities from 102.3 WSUS, 103.7 WNNJ and 106.3 The Bear will broadcast live at several locations throughout the weekend. The event kicks off Friday at Provident Bank in Sparta, continues Saturday at the Franklin, Sparta and Sussex ShopRite stores, and wraps up Sunday at the Byram, Newton and Sussex ShopRite stores. Sussex County Skylands Ride buses will be on-site to collect donations as residents “stuff the bus” with food and supplies.

Each year, the Stuff the Bus drive helps replenish the shelves of the county food pantry, which serves about 14,000 residents annually. That number continues to rise as more people seek assistance.

“The need has never been greater due to so many economic factors,” said Christine Florio, Department Administrator for the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services. “Each year, thousands of pounds of food are collected thanks to the generosity of Sussex County residents and businesses.”

The food pantry supports elderly residents on fixed incomes, working families and individuals who need help making ends meet.

Donations of peanut butter, jelly, tuna, canned meals, cereal, boxed mashed potatoes, pasta and sauce, canned fruits and vegetables, hearty soups, ramen noodles and healthy snacks such as granola bars are especially needed. The pantry also welcomes toiletries, personal hygiene items and baby supplies such as diapers and wipes.

After-hours donation arrangements can be made by calling 973-383-3600. Updated information is available at www.sussex.nj.us.

Residents in need of food assistance can visit the Sussex County Division of Social Services, 83 Spring St., Newton, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.