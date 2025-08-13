Y launches program for cancer survivors

When Kathlyn Moore first visited the Sussex County YMCA, she only intended to sign up her son for swim lessons.

After a conversation with staff in which she disclosed that she had just undergone treatment for breast cancer, she learned about the Livestrong at the YMCA program.

Livestrong is a free 12-week wellness program designed specifically for adults looking to regain strength after the grueling treatments associated with cancer. It features small group classes.

Moore, who enrolled in the program, called it the “next step of her life.” “I rediscovered my mind, my body, my soul. I found strength in the roles of my life that cancer had taken away.

“I wasn’t just working out alone, I was working out with other patients who understood the shock and the confusion and the fear of going through the diagnosis and treatment and trying to re-establish life afterward.”

According to the American Cancer Society, regular exercise during cancer treatment can help lessen side effects and improve physical abilities, balance and strength.

Livestrong instructors have been trained in elements of cancer, post-rehab exercise, nutrition and supportive cancer care, and exercises can be modified based on a person’s abilities.

Moore said the free family membership had a significant impact on her family. She was able to attend Livestrong sessions while her two children played and socialized with other children in Child Watch at the Y.

“My son, who was almost mute before the program, left on the last day high-fiving everyone, talking to the staff. That socialization translated everywhere in his life and set him not just for preschool but for his future,” she said.

Classes are held in-person on weekdays beginning Sept. 2. They are open to YMCA members and non-members.

Preregistration is required as is clearance from a physician. For information and to schedule a preregistration appointment, contact program administrator Peggy Pak at 973-758-9039 or ppak@metroymcas.org

Livestrong at the Y is made possible through donor support and the annual Sussex County YMCA Golf Outing.

The Newton Medical Center community advisory board supports the program with a $10,000 grant recently awarded to the Y.

Corey Brown, executive director of the Sussex County Y, said, “This funding will enable us to expand access by offering more sessions, therefore reaching more adults who are navigating life post-cancer treatment.”