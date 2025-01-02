$!Year in Photos 2024

JANUARY
New Sussex County Commissioner Jack DeGroot, right, of Wantage is sworn in Jan. 1 in the county courthouse. DeGroot, 24, defeated an incumbent in the GOP primary.
FEBRUARY
Earl Schick is chosen to replace Dawn Fantasia on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners during a meeting of the Sussex County Republican Committee on Feb. 3.
MARCH
Students of the An Clár School of Irish Dance in Byram perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16 in Newton.
APRIL
Paul DeMott of Wantage is one of more than 100 students, parents, alumni and staff members who criticize a plan to cut three shops at Sussex County Technical School during a six-hour Board of Education meeting April 18.
MAY
Chris Carney, left, answers a question while Alan Henderson listens during a candidates forum May 16 at the Sussex County Technical School. The two, running as a slate, won the Republican primary against three opponents for two seats on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners. They were elected in November in a race against one Democrat.
JUNE
Performers at a Juneteenth celebration in Newton included a young hip hop group called Gas Ranges. It was the fourth annual event organized by H3AL, a Black advocacy group.
JULY
The 18th annual Giro del Cielo Road Race on July 14 in Branchville features an all-new course.
AUGUST
Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, right, 2024 Queen of the Fair, with, from left, Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder, who won the People’s Choice award; Miss Newton Allison Iliff, second runner-up; and Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena, first runner-up. The contest was Aug. 3 at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.
SEPTEMBER
Kevin Conn, Coulson Conn and Doug Kitchell of the New Jersey Frontier Guard living history association take part in Sussex County History Day on Sept. 21 in Newton.
OCTOBER
Hampton Township Fire & Rescue hosts the Sussex County Firemen’s Association’s annual Inspection Day & Parade on Oct. 5 in honor of their 25th anniversary.
NOVEMBER
The Newton and Voorhees field hockey teams battle for control of the ball Sept. 28. The Braves went on to compete in the NJSIAA Group 1 final for the first time in 40 years, losing the title to Shore Regional on Nov. 16.
DECEMBER
Reina and John Loconte place a wreath after the Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 14 at the Old Newton Burial Ground.