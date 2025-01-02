$!Year in Photos 2024

JANUARY

New Sussex County Commissioner Jack DeGroot, right, of Wantage is sworn in Jan. 1 in the county courthouse. DeGroot, 24, defeated an incumbent in the GOP primary. FEBRUARY

Earl Schick is chosen to replace Dawn Fantasia on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners during a meeting of the Sussex County Republican Committee on Feb. 3.

MARCH

Students of the An Clár School of Irish Dance in Byram perform in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 16 in Newton. APRIL

Paul DeMott of Wantage is one of more than 100 students, parents, alumni and staff members who criticize a plan to cut three shops at Sussex County Technical School during a six-hour Board of Education meeting April 18. MAY

Chris Carney, left, answers a question while Alan Henderson listens during a candidates forum May 16 at the Sussex County Technical School. The two, running as a slate, won the Republican primary against three opponents for two seats on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners. They were elected in November in a race against one Democrat. JUNE

Performers at a Juneteenth celebration in Newton included a young hip hop group called Gas Ranges. It was the fourth annual event organized by H3AL, a Black advocacy group. JULY

The 18th annual Giro del Cielo Road Race on July 14 in Branchville features an all-new course. AUGUST

Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, right, 2024 Queen of the Fair, with, from left, Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder, who won the People’s Choice award; Miss Newton Allison Iliff, second runner-up; and Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena, first runner-up. The contest was Aug. 3 at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show. SEPTEMBER

Kevin Conn, Coulson Conn and Doug Kitchell of the New Jersey Frontier Guard living history association take part in Sussex County History Day on Sept. 21 in Newton. OCTOBER

Hampton Township Fire & Rescue hosts the Sussex County Firemen’s Association’s annual Inspection Day & Parade on Oct. 5 in honor of their 25th anniversary. NOVEMBER

The Newton and Voorhees field hockey teams battle for control of the ball Sept. 28. The Braves went on to compete in the NJSIAA Group 1 final for the first time in 40 years, losing the title to Shore Regional on Nov. 16. DECEMBER