Zufall Health receives $300,000 grant

Zufall Health plans to expand its medication-assisted treatment services with a $300,000 grant through the New Jersey Safety Net Innovation Program (NJ SNIP).

Medication-assisted treatment is an evidence-based approach that tackles alcohol and opioid use disorders by combining medication with counseling and behavioral health support.

In late 2023, Zufall, a nonprofit community health center with an office in Newton, was one of 11 recipients of the NJ SNIP grant.

The two-year grant is funded by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, an independent charitable organization, and managed by the Camden Coalition.

Zufall aims to increase the number of medication-assisted treatment recipients by 50 percent during the two-year grant period.

NJ SNIP’s mission is to strengthen the health-care safety net in the state and improve health equity by providing flexible funding to address community and/or strategic capacity-building needs.

Providing medication-assisted treatment in a primary-care setting removes barriers and reduces stigma by integrating addiction treatment into routine health care.

Patients receive comprehensive care in a familiar environment, encouraging more people to seek support.

Zufall Health serves patients in seven counties throughout northern and central New Jersey.

For information, go online to zufallhealth.org