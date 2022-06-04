Meet the Republican candidates running for the Stillwater Town Council primary

Each candidate was given the following questions. However, Incumbent Timmy Lee Fisher did not respond after several attempts to reach him. Note: there are no Democratic candidates running in the primary this election.

Dawn Delaney

What prompted you to run?

I have served on the Stillwater Township Recreation Commission for the last nine years and am running for a position on Township Committee.

What would be your primary goals to accomplish if you win?

As a small business owner in Sussex County I have learned that organization and prioritizing of business matters has proven to be successful with regards to any operation. I have years of experience working with the community, listening to their concerns with regards to township matters. Transparency between residents and the committee is essential to achieving those goals.

Secondly, paying close attention to property taxes and yearly budgets will keep municipal taxes in check. This is a subject matter which should be reviewed on a monthly basis.

What experiences do you have that you think will help you accomplish your goals?

I have been an active volunteer with many organizations since 1999 and have a great respect for dedication and commitment. I strongly believe that much can be accomplished when working with the right team players.

What would be your strategy?

My strategy: attend township and county events, listen to the residents’ young and old, engage in conversation and ask questions. Lastly... gather information from these interactions and work towards change based on the information obtained.

I welcome the opportunity to continue my services to Stillwater Township on Township Committee.

Vera Rumsey

What prompted you to run?

I’ve been on the Stillwater Township Committee for the past three years. I’m running for Re-Election.

What would be your primary goals to accomplish if you win?

More transparency between residents and the committee. Working hard to keep our emergency services and Department of Public Works with the equipment, tools, and training that they need to continue to do the amazing job that they do. And most importantly, keeping the budget in line so municipal taxes remain in a good fiscal standard.

What experiences do you have that you think will help you accomplish your goals?

I’ve been involved with Emergency Services for past few decades. I’ve been active with various organizations involving our children and seniors. And being on the Township Committee for the past three years I’ve grasped a good understanding of how municipal government works. And want to continue to be there for our residents for any of their needs.

What would be your strategy?

My strategy is simple: Listen to the residents and give 100 percent of myself to help them. Make no false promises. Find positive solutions.