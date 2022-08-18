Murphy lifts routine COVID-19 testing requirement for certain settings

Following recent updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding COVID-19, Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order lifting the requirement that school districts, child care settings, and state contractors maintain a policy requiring their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing. The change will apply to school districts and child care settings immediately, and to state contractors as of September 1, 2022.

Currently anyone aged 6 months or older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, more than 18.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 1.9 million doses having been administered to children under the age of 18.

“Today’s executive order follows guidance from public health officials at the CDC regarding responsible steps states can take as we continue to adjust to the endemic reality of COVID-19,” said Murphy. “With children as young as 6 months old now eligible for vaccines and millions of New Jerseyans vaccinated and boosted, more of our residents are safe from severe illness due to COVID-19. As always, I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date on their vaccination and take other precautions as necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones from this virus.”

This executive order lifts the testing requirements put into place via previous executive order numbers 253, 264, and 271. However, nothing in Murphey’s latest executive order prevents those facilities from maintaining their own vaccination or testing policy going forward.

Schools and child care facilities will still be required to report vaccination and testing data to the Department of Health, as per Executive Directive No. 21-011, to allow the state to continue to monitor COVID-19.

Covered workers in congregate care, health care, and correctional facility settings will still be required to be up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, including the first booster dose, as per prior executive orders.

Separate of today’s executive order, the New Jersey state employee testing program will also come to an end on September 1, 2022.