Project Self-Sufficiency to host first outdoor career fair

Local businesses and organizations are gearing up to recruit new staff members at Project Self-Sufficiency’s first ever outdoor Career Fair on Thursday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Representatives from local businesses, organizations and educational institutions will be on hand to promote job openings and scholastic opportunities. Additional job searching resources, such as mock interviews, will be offered to attendees by Project Self-Sufficiency Career Center staff.

The Career Fair is free and open to the public; all attendees must wear masks. The event is being held outside on the agency’s Newton campus (127 Mill St, Newton) to accommodate concerns about gathering during the lingering coronavirus pandemic. In case of inclement weather, the Career Fair will be held on May 24.

“We are excited to be offering our first outdoor Career Fair and we encourage anyone who is interested in advancing their career to attend,” said Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Job seekers can get immediate feedback on their resume and interview skills in addition to learning about employment opportunities and options for furthering their education.”

Employers and educational institutions who will be in attendance include: Abilities of Northwest Jersey, Inc.; Action Group Staffing Services; American Addiction Centers/Sunrise House Treatment Center; Aspire Supports; Atlantic Health System; Avenues in Motion; BrightStar Care of Morris County; Broad Step Academy; Capitol Care, Inc.; Complete Care at Milford Manor; Crystal Springs Resort; Cutting Crew Hair Salon; Cutting Edge Academy; Employment Horizons, Inc.; Express Employment Professionals; FedEx; Green Life Market; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 102 JATC; Lincoln Heritage; The Parker Group; Mary Kay Cosmetics; Maschio’s Food Services, Inc.; Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges; Morris County School of Technology; National Winter Activity Center; New Jersey Army National Guard; New Jersey Department of Labor; New Jersey Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services; New Jersey Superior Courts, Morris/Sussex Vicinage; Preferred Care at Home of Northwest New Jersey; Primerica Financial Services; RoNetco ShopRite; SCARC, Inc.; Sevita Health; Sodexo School Services; Sussex County Community College; The Rose House; Thor Labs; Tomahawk Lake Water Park; United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen; United States Air Force; Veolia North America; Visiting Angels; Visiting Homemaker Service of Warren County, Inc.; WalMart; Woodland Behavioral & Nursing Center; and others.

For more information about the free outdoor Career Fair, or to find out more about the programs and services offered by Project Self-Sufficiency, call 973-940-3500 or visit projectselfsufficiency.org.