Braves fall to Dodgers in finals

Newton. Newton High School lost a 3-2 lead to Madison in the Group 1 North field hockey final on Nov. 12, ending their 23-2 season.

| 17 Nov 2025 | 02:20
    Newton's Emma Trout controls the ball. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton's Kaitlyn Harding controls the ball. Harding scored 1 goal. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton's Meadow D'Annibale and Madison's Bella Blunda pursue the ball. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)
    Newton's Christina Roque moves towards the ball. ( George Leroy Hunter / George Leroy Hunter)

Lindsay Catchpole scored all three goals, including the game-winner with just over five minutes remaining, to lead Madison High School to a 3-2 victory over Newton High School in the Group 1 North field hockey final on Nov. 12 at Newton High School.

Madison’s goalkeeper Clementine Dickson-Child made six saves in the win.

Newton led 2-0 in the first half on goals by Jaclyn Vena in the first quarter and Kaitlyn Harding in the second quarter. Goalkeepers Ava Kithcart recorded three saves and Abbie Paglia added one save.

The win improved Madison’s record to 20-3.

Madison faced Shore Regional High School in the state championship game on Nov. 15 at Bordentown Regional High School in Burlington County.