Braves fall to Dodgers in finals

Lindsay Catchpole scored all three goals, including the game-winner with just over five minutes remaining, to lead Madison High School to a 3-2 victory over Newton High School in the Group 1 North field hockey final on Nov. 12 at Newton High School.

Madison’s goalkeeper Clementine Dickson-Child made six saves in the win.

Newton led 2-0 in the first half on goals by Jaclyn Vena in the first quarter and Kaitlyn Harding in the second quarter. Goalkeepers Ava Kithcart recorded three saves and Abbie Paglia added one save.

The win improved Madison’s record to 20-3.

Madison faced Shore Regional High School in the state championship game on Nov. 15 at Bordentown Regional High School in Burlington County.