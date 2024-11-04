Cougars beat Mustangs, 8-0

The Kittatinny Regional High School girls soccer team defeated Sussex County Technical School, 8-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 Tournament.
Kittatinny (13-2-2) will face Hawthorne High School in the quarterfinal round at home Thursday, Nov. 7.
The first-round game was played at Kittatinny on Monday, Nov. 4.
Lola Brand scored four goals for the Cougars and Eleanor Deckert and Reese Redden made two goals apiece. Kendra Deckert and Sienna Templeton each made an assist.
Kittatinny goalkeeper Brooke Ginsberg, a senior, made 11 saves, including the 700th of her high school career.
Sussex Tech finished its season with a 9-12-1 record.