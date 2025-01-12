Dalling wins H/W/S wrestling title

Senior Ethan Dalling earned the 175-pound championship in dominant fashion to pace the Kittatinny Regional High School wrestling team in the 15th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday evening, Jan. 11 at Phillipsburg High School.

Kittatinny finished with 75.5 points and in 10th place of 17 competing schools. Phillipsburg won the event for the fourth time in the past six seasons and ninth time overall.

Two of Kittatinny’s upper weight standouts earned the bronze medal: Trevor Greenwood (215 pounds) and Bradley Kearney (285) each placed third in their respective weight classes.

Dalling (17-2) received a first-round bye before earning a fall in 1:13 over Logan Garriques of North Warren in the quarterfinal round. He then won by forfeit in the semifinal round before winning by tech. fall, 20-2, over Evan Kinney of North Hunterdon in 2:55 for the championship.

Here’s how other Kittatinny teams fared recently:

Girls basketball

Taylor Hough had a game-high 15 points along with five rebounds, three steals and two assists, but the Cougars had its season-high six-game winning streak snapped in a 43-38 home loss to Cresskill on Jan. 11.

On Friday night, Jan. 10, Kittatinny received 20 points and nine rebounds from Gianna Caruso and 15 points, 11 steals, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks from Hough in a 50-22 victory over Wallkill Valley at home.

Katie Sajdak added eight points, five steals and two assists in the decision.

Kittatinny (8-2) is scheduled to play at Dover at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 before returning home to face Millburn at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

Boys basketball

Connor Logan had a team-high 13 points, Justin Bair added 12 points and Michael Strong dropped in 10 points to key a 41-31 victory over North Warren there Jan. 10.

Logan also had a double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) as the Cougars defeated Sussex Tech, 60-57, there Jan. 6.

Kittatinny (4-6) is slated to play host to Dover at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 before playing at Pope John at 1 p.m. Jan. 18.

Ice hockey

The High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny tri-op squad improved to 5-1 in the Haas-Charette Division of the Morris County Secondary Schools Ice Hockey League with a 4-0 victory over Mountain Lakes/Boonton on Jan. 11 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Senior Alex Sonvico leads the team in scoring with 17 goals and 13 assists, with senior Anthony Tokar (13 goals, 10 assists) and senior Brady Reid (six goals, 13 assists) also reaching double digits in points.

High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny (6-5) will play Roxbury at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Skylands Ice World.

Indoor track

The Cougars are scheduled to take part in the 10th annual Ocean Breeze Invitational on Feb. 1-2 at the Ocean Breeze Facility in Staten Island, N.Y.