Docherty, Gentilucci playing for Ramapo field hockey team

Victoria Docherty (Newton High School) and Julianna Gentilucci (Lenape Valley High School) are both members of the Ramapo College (Mahwah) field hockey team this season. Docherty, a senior forward started in nine games through the month of September and led the team with seven goals and also had an assist during that time.

Gentilucci, a forward competed in all nine games through September and had a goal and an assist during that span.

After nine contests, the Road Runners had an overall record of 7-2 with a mark of 3-1 on their home field. On Oct. 18, they are scheduled to host Kean University. Docherty is listed as a Nursing major and Gentilucci is listed as a Psychology major.

Anthony Dvorsky (Newton High School) is on the roster as a junior competitor for the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s (Newark) men’s cross country program this year. Dvorsky placed 48th overall and third for his team at the Ted Owen Invitational held in New Britain, Connecticut on September 24.

On Oct. 8, the Highlanders are scheduled to host the Highlander Invitational at Branch Brook Park in Newark.

Sidney Pavlishin (Newton High School) is a freshman forward and midfielder for the Rowan University (Glassboro) field hockey squad this fall season. Through September, Pavlishin competed in all nine games and started in five of them for Rowan. She had a goal during that span. Pavlishin was a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Rookie of the Week in September.

Through September, the Profs posted an overall record of 9-0 and they were 4-0 at home. On October 8, Rowan is slated to host William Paterson University in an NJAC contest.

Sean Cooper (Lenape Valley High School) is a sophomore defensive lineman for the Rutgers University (New Brunswick campus) football program this year. Through September, Cooper competed in one game for Rutgers.

After four games, the Scarlet Knights had an overall record of 3-1 with a 1-1 mark on their home field. In the Big 10 Conference they were 0-1. On October 7, they are scheduled to welcome Nebraska for a Big 10 challenge.

Saige Berkowicz (Lenape Valley High School) is on the roster as a junior goal keeper for The College of New Jersey (Ewing) field hockey team this season. Berkowicz competed in one game through September for TCNJ.

The Lions had an overall record of 4-4 through eight games with a mark of 1-2 at home. On Oct. 15, they are scheduled to host William Paterson University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference matchup.

Berkowicz is listed as a Health and Exercise Science major.