Four Cougars sign NLIs to continue lacrosse careers

The good news has already started for the Kittatinny High School girls’ lacrosse program and the season doesn’t even begin until a few months into the New Year.

Four players on the 2023 Cougar roster have recently signed their National Letter of Intent to continue their academic as well as athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Aniella Casper will study and compete at Newberry College (South Carolina). The Wolves finished with an overall record of 11-8 and advanced to the semifinal round of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament last season.

“Aniella is tenacious, utilizes ‘x’ as the draw and dump crease roll and quickly reads the goalie on clears,’’ Kittatinny head coach Michelle Paluzzi said. “Her thought out dodges and shutter steps lead to her success as a low attacker.’’

Madelyn Haug will continue her studies and athletics career at the University of New Haven (Connecticut). The Chargers tallied an overall record of 11-7 and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship Tournament this past season.

4 “Maddie leads the defensive end with the most forced turnovers,’’ Paluzzi said. “She has a keen sense of defensive field positioning and can adapt quickly to any plays called. She reacts instantly on free positions, often looks to draw the double and adjusts to high and low defense as needed.’’

Molly Riva has chosen Saint Francis University (Pennsylvania) to carry on her academic and athletic careers. The Red Flash collected five overall victories, two of which were earned in the Northeast Conference this past spring season.

“Molly is well known for her spunk, speed and aggressiveness on the field,’’ Paluzzi said. “She battles endlessly for ground balls boxing out her opponent, shoots sidearm and locks on fearlessly to her girl on defense.’’

Alexa Shotwell has decided to study and compete at Hofstra University (New York). The Pride finished with an overall record of 9-8 and advanced to the semifinal round of the Colonial Athletic Association Championship Tournament last season.

“Alexa’s tremendous dedication and passion for the game resonates in everything she does,’’ Paluzzi said. “Her speed, purposeful dodging, one handed grabs and top shelf shooting are just some of her biggest assets to our team.’’