Ice hockey team wins, 4-3

Newton /
| 20 Dec 2024 | 11:29
    <b>Noah Krahling of the High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny tri-op ice hockey team and Matthew Hemenway of Parsippany Hills pursue the puck during their game Saturday, Dec. 14. The tri-op team won, 4-3. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)</b>
    <b>High Point’s Bradyn Husarenko steers the puck.</b>
    <b>The teams battle on the ice.</b>
    <b>Parsippany Hills goalie Andrew Nicholas stands guard.</b>
    <b>A High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny hockey player moves on the ice.</b>
Alex Sonvico converted feeds from Hunter Baker and Brady Reid with 3:41 remaining in overtime to lift the High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny tri-op ice hockey team to its first victory of the season - a 4-3 decision over Parsippany Hills - on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

High Point (1-2) trailed, 2-0, before Sonvico and Anthony Tokar each scored in the second period. Reid then scored early in the third period before Parsippany Hills forced overtime in the final 90 seconds.

The Wildcats opened their season with an 8-5 setback to Paramus Catholic on Dec. 7 and a 14-4 loss to Roxbury on Dec. 9.

Sonvico (six goals, three assists), Tokar (six goals, one assist) and Reid (one goal, six assists) have led the offense for High Point.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play North Hunterdon at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at the Flemington Ice Arena and Mount Olive at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at Skylands Ice World.

- Chris Orlando