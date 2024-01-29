Kittatinny advances in H/W/S Tournament

Olivia Lombardo scored a game-high 16 points along with eight rebounds and four steals and Taylor Hough added 10 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists to lead the 15th-seeded Kittatinny Regional High School girls basketball team to a 37-32 decision over 14th-seeded Hackettstown in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament there Saturday morning, Jan. 28.

With the victory, Kittatinny (9-7) advanced to the second round to play at sixth-seeded Hunterdon Central on Tuesday, Jan. 30 in Flemington.

Kittatinny trailed, 22-21, after three quarters but outscored its foe, 16-10, in the final period.

Other Wildcat contributors included Hanna Olsen (six points, six rebounds, four blocks, six steals, three assists), Gianna Caruso (three points, six rebounds), Reese Redden (two points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Holly Sajdak (three rebounds).

Hough (11.1 points per game), a junior, and Olsen (10.9 ppg), a senior, lead the team in scoring.

Here is how other Kittatinny sports teams fared recently:

Boys basketball

Kittatinny, the 16th seed, traveled to 13th-seeded Wallkill Valley and came away with a 58-55 loss in the preliminary round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament.

Hunter Thibault (19 points), Connor Logan (15 points), Brady Strong (nine points), Joseph Allison (eight points) and Jesse Waldron (four points) led the Wildcats, who trailed, 30-24, at the half before being outscored, 18-12, in the third quarter.

Kittatinny (4-11) is scheduled to play host to Lenape Valley at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 before playing host to American Christian at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3.

Ice hockey

The High Point-Kittatinny-Wallkill Valley tri-op squad earned a 7-1 victory over Parsippany Hills on Jan. 28 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

The Wildcats (11-4) were led by Brady Reid (two goals, two assists) and Michael Sadowski (one goal, two assists). William Schreiber, Anthony Tokar, Alex Sonvico and Joshua Custode each added a goal and an assist.

Landon Healy made 15 saves to anchor the defense.

Boys wrestling

Kittatinny finished a solid fourth at the 15th Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Jan. 13 at Phillipsburg High School.

The Wildcats, who won their only title in 2016, boasted one champion - Reece Smith, who captured the 157-pound title - and three other finalists: Ethan Dalling (165), Bryce Coesfeld (175) and Tucker Lockburner (215).

Smith, a senior, earned a 5:14 fall over Grant Thompson of Hunterdon Central to improve to 21-2. Dalling, a junior, was edged by North Warren’s James Dacunto, 1-0, while Coesfeld bowed to Phillipsburg’s Liam Packer, 9-1. Lockburner, a senior, was pinned by Sparta’s Connor White in 3:52.

Other place-winners for Kittatinny were Jacob Savage (sixth at 138 pounds), Aiden McClain (fifth at 150) and Kaleb Ogar (fourth at 190).

Kittatinny (16-1) is scheduled to wrestle at undefeated and No. 19 ranked West Essex at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

Girls wrestling

The Newton/Kittatinny co-op team won the girls Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament for the second straight season on Sunday, Jan. 21 at High Point Regional High School in Sussex.

Winning titles were Liliana Zaku-Ramos (126 pounds), Paige DeCaro (145), Stella Ramos (152), Brianna Murray (165) and Abby Paglia (235).

Other place-winners included Kayla Gearhart (100 pounds), Kameko Sibblies (107), Emma Eigner (120), Abigail Bloxham (132) and Eva Barry (138).