Kittatinny girls’ soccer clinches Freedom League title

The Kittatinny Regional High School Girls’ Varsity Soccer Team clinched the Freedom League Championships by defeating Jefferson High School.

“I am so proud of this team and how they played for each other all season,” said Coach Jeanette Spooner. “They started working back in early July with captains sessions in the weight room and out on the field -Not only did this prepare their bodies for the upcoming season, but it allowed them to start to build chemistry and form a bond that would prove to take them far this season.”

She sited the motto “Championships are won in the off-season” as a motto the team lives and breathes by.

“The girls bought into the program and upheld our standards day in and day out,” Spooner said. “We set our goals early on and the league was our first priority. They took care of business game after game. Our seniors were determined to crush our team goals and played with purpose. I am so grateful to have been able to coach them over the past few years and to accomplish this goal with them their senior year.”