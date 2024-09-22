Kittatinny tops Sparta, 1-0

Sienna Templeton scored off a pass from Taylor Hough in the opening half to lift the Kittatinny Regional High School girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Sparta at home Thursday, Sept. 19.

Brooke Ginsberg earned her fourth shutout of the season with a 10-save performance for the Cougars.

Kittatinny also edged Lenape Valley, 2-1, on Tuesday, Sept. 17 in Stanhope as Templeton scored twice in the second half to erase a one-goal halftime deficit.

Ginsberg again starred in goal, registering 18 saves.

Kittatinny (5-1) will play at Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

Here’s how other Kittatinny sports teams fared last week.

Boys soccer

Colin McCaughey, Alexander Yanaga and Emmanuel Diaz each scored, and Luke Coniglione, Austin Bosworth and Dominic Vespucci all had assists to pace Kittatinny to a 3-2 decision over Lenape Valley at home Sept. 17.

Joseph Ginsberg made 11 saves to anchor the defense.

Kittatinny (3-2) is slated to play host to Sussex Tech at 4 p.m. Sept. 26.

Field hockey

Gianna Caruso deposited two goals, Raeleigh Dippel added a goal, Samantha Ruitenberg had two assists and Kieran Prichard added an assist to pace Kittatinny to a 3-1 victory over Wallkill Valley at home Friday, Sept. 20.

Kittatinny (3-4) will play at High Point at 4 p.m. Sept. 26.

Girls tennis

The Cougars won their fourth straight match, earning a 4-1 decision over Vernon at home Sept. 20.

Jordan Valleau (first singles), Josie Nuzzo (second singles) and Paige DeCaro (third singles) each won at their respective flights to key the win.

Kittatinny (6-1) will travel to Flemington to take on Hunterdon Central at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

Cross country

Joe Holdt ran a time of 20:31.00, good for 52nd place, to pace the boys cross country squad at the Back to the Mountain Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park.

Aubrey Kline led the girls on the 5,000-meter course, placing 31st with a time of 24:40.00.