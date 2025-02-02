Kittatinny wins 7 games in a row

Senior guard Taylor Hough matched her career-high with a 28-point effort and added 10 steals, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Kittatinny Regional High School girls basketball team to its seventh straight victory: a 54-39 decision over North Warren on Thursday, Jan. 30 at home.

Katie Sajdak contributed 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Kittatinny (15-3) trailed, 33-30, after three quarters before closing with a 24-6 showing in the final period.

Other contributors for the Cougars were Gianna Caruso (six points, six rebounds, four blocks, three steals), Lina Hull (six points, eight rebounds), Reese Redden (two points, six rebounds, two assists), Holly Sajdak (five rebounds), Brielle Roberts (three rebounds) and Ella Teta (one rebound).

Hough, who also scored 28 points Jan. 21 in a 50-41 victory over Lenape Valley, is averaging 18.5 points per game this season. She is 102 points shy of 1,000 for her career.

Kittatinny is seeded eighth for the 15th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and scheduled to play host to ninth-seeded North Hunterdon in a second-round game Wednesday, Feb. 5.

If the Cougars prevail, they would meet top-seeded Pope John in a H/W/S quarterfinal Saturday, Feb. 8.

Here’s how other Kittatinny teams fared recently:

Boys basketball

Despite 17 points from Connor Logan and 14 points from Luke Kramer, the 16th-seeded Cougars dropped a 78-66 decision to 13th-seeded Hopatcong in the first round of the H/W/S Tournament there Saturday afternoon, Feb. 1.

The loss snapped a season-high three-game winning streak for Kittatinny, which fell to 8-10.

The Cougars will play at High Point at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 before returning home to host Boonton at 10 a.m. Feb. 8.

Ice hockey

The High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny tri-op squad won its third straight game with a 4-0 victory over Morris Catholic on Feb. 1 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Brady Reid and Alex Sonvico each had two goals and an assist, and Anthony Tokar assisted three times to pace the offense.

Junior goalie Landon Healy earned the shutout with a 19-save performance.

Sonvico leads the team in scoring with 25 goals and 21 assists, with Tokar (18 goals, 18 assists) and Reid (nine goals, 20 assists) also reaching double digits in points.

High Point/Wallkill Valley/Kittatinny finished the regular season with a 9-8 record. It was 8-4 and in second place in the Haas/Charette Division of the MCSSIHL.

Boys wrestling

Kevin White (120 pounds), Callum Trilling (126), Aran Kover (165), Mazen Abdallah (190) and Kyle White (113) each won by pin fall to steer Kittatinny’s 55-23 victory over Livingston on Jan. 25.

Kittatinny (9-9) will wrestle Sparta at home at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

Girls wrestling

Eva Barry (140 pounds), Stella Ramos (154), Paige DeCaro (167) and Brianna Murray (187) each won titles as the Newton/Kittatinny co-op squad won the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference team championship Feb. 1 at Vernon Township High School.

Newton/Kittatinny won the team crown with 158 points to easily outpoint the 20-team field.

Other place-winners for Newton/Kittatinny included Kameko Sibblies (second at 109 pounds), Abby Paglia (second at 237) and Emma Eigner (third at 128).

On Jan. 5, Barry (138 pounds), DeCaro (165) and Murray (185) all won titles as Newton/Kittatinny won the H/W/S team championship for the third straight season at High Point.

Newton/Kittatinny finished with 179 points to lead the 14-team field.

Barry won the 138-pound crown with a 39-second fall over Gianna Leggio of Warren Hills. DeCaro also won her title in 39 seconds, recording the fall over Vernon’s Rowan Waite. Murray won by pin, earning the win in 4:55 over North Hunterdon’s Grace Dangell.

Other place-winners for the co-op included Stella Ramos (second at 152 pounds), Paglia (third at 235), Addison Petersen (third at 100), Eigner (fifth at 126), Morgan Gajdek (sixth at 114) and Abigail Bloxham (sixth at 132).