Kittatinny wins H/W/S championship

The Kittatinny Regional High School girls soccer team ran its unbeaten streak to six straight with a pair of ties at home last week.

First, the Cougars received a goal from Sienna Templeton and nine saves from Brooke Ginsberg to earn a 1-1 tie with Lenape Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, it was Kendra Deckert who had her team’s lone goal in a 1-1 deadlock with Jefferson. Ginsberg made 12 saves in net.

Those results were on the heels of Kittatinny’s first Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament championship in program history Oct. 19 at home.

The top-seeded Cougars outlasted second-seeded and defending champion Sparta, 4-2, in a penalty-kick shootout to win the crown.

The teams were knotted, 1-1, through regulation and two subsequent overtime periods.

Kittatinny erased a 1-0 deficit when Deckert scored with 4:42 remaining in the second half. In the shootout, Deckert, Reese Redden, Erica Bode and Templeton all found the back of the net, including Templeton’s decisive goal in the shootout.

Ginsberg, who allowed just one goal in tournament play, made 23 saves for Kittatinny and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Kittatinny (12-2-1) also won the NJAC Freedom Division crown with a 8-1-2 record.

Here’s how other Kittatinny teams fared recently:

Boys soccer

Dominic Vespucci had a goal and two assists and Zachary Yardley, Sam Mahoney and Emmanuel Diaz also found the back of the net as Kittatinny blanked Veritas Christian, 5-0, at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 24.

Joseph Ginsberg (four saves) and Michael Wittowski (three saves) combined on the Kittatinny’s eighth shutout this year.

Ginsberg made 13 saves in securing the shutout in a 1-0 decision over Lenape Valley there Oct. 22. Austin Bosworth scored the lone goal for Kittatinny (8-6-2).

In a 0-0 tie with Hopatcong on the road Oct. 24, Ginsberg halted 11 shots to post the shutout.

Field hockey

Raeleigh Dippel, Naila Watley-Gonzalez and Gianna Caruso all scored and Kylie Trilling earned the shutout with two saves to lift Kittatinny to a 3-0 victory over High Point at home Friday afternoon, Oct. 25.

With the decision, Kittatinny improved to 8-8. Caruso and Dippel have each scored six goals and Samantha Ruitenberg has totaled three goals and five assists to lead the offense.

Cross country

Joe Holdt clocked a time of 20:37.80 and finished in 52nd place and Aubrey Kline was 36th with a time of 22:59 to pace the Kittatinny boys and girls squads at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships on Oct. 24 at Phillipsburg.

Rounding out the Kittatinny boys contingent were Enrico Brex (55th place in 20:49.90), Enzo Lombardo (82nd in 22:52.90), Lucas Oakes (88th in 23:03.40) and David Perez (93rd in 23:42.90).

Adelyn McGill was 69th in the girls race in 26:46.30.

Up next is the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Sectional championships Saturday, Nov. 2 at Woodland Park.