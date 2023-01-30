Lenape Valley boys, girls basketball teams compete in H/W/S Tournament

Both the Lenape Valley Regional High School boys and girls basketball teams were scheduled to compete in the next round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The boys team was to take on North Hunterdon at home, while the girls team was to play Warren Hills there.

The boys had a bye in the first round.

The girls defeated Newton, 47-31, in the preliminary round Jan. 28.

The Kittatinny Regional High School boys team lost to Pope John, 64-46, in the first round Jan. 28.

The girls team fell to South Hunterdon, 42-34, in the preliminary round that day.