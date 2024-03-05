Lenape Valley finishes with 14-12 record

The Lenape Valley Regional High School boys basketball team packed in many positive memories during the 2023-24 season.

They finished with an overall record of 14-12 and placed fourth in the Freedom Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC).

Head coach Dan Moylan remembers one win in particular.

“The highlight victory of the 2023-24 season was a late season 47-44 overtime victory at Hackettstown (on Feb. 6),’’ he said. “Senior Keith Wagner made two late free throws to ice the win in OT. Fellow senior David Rubenstein led the way with 15 points with numerous late game baskets.’’

The senior class provided strong leadership this year.

“Senior co-captain Anthony Kali led the team in scoring with 17 points per game including setting the school record for three-point baskets in a career,’’ Moylan said. “Senior co-captain Gabriel Quarranttey led the team in rebounding and blocked shots.”

Both players made the All-NJAC Freedom Division Team.

Many of the players, including Wagner and Rubenstein, demonstrated steady improvements during the season.

“Seniors David Rubenstein, Keith Wagner and Dylan Van Tuyl were first-time varsity players who were all great contributors to the program along with sophomore point guard Tyler Brennan,’’ the coach said.

The team had its sixth winning season in seven years and the fourth in a row for the first time since the late 1970s and early 1980s, Moylan noted.

Lenape Valley advanced to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament as the No. 13 seed. The Patriots were defeated by fourth-seeded Dumont on the road Feb. 21.

There are many reasons for optimism about next year, Moylan said. “We have a very strong sophomore class who along with a couple of freshmen will comprise the varsity roster next season.”