Miners in 6th place

The Sussex County Miners had moved into sixth place in the Frontier League East with a 17-33 record as of Monday, July 8.
The New York Boulders were in the lead of the baseball minor league division with a 31-18 record, followed by the Quebec Capitales (32-19) and Ottawa Titans (30-19).
The Miners had won half of their 24 home games and were 5-21 in their away games as of Monday.
The Sussex County team lost all three games to the Tri-City ValleyCats there last week.
It was scheduled to play a three-game series at home against the Lake Erie Crushers this week.
Starting Friday, July 12, the Miners will play four games against the No. 1 Boulders at home. The series includes a double header Sunday, July 14.